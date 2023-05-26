Gainsborough missing boy: Body found in search for teenager
Search teams looking for a missing 15-year-old boy around the River Trent have found a body.
Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening.
Lincolnshire Police said officers had recovered a body about 300m (984ft) from the bridge.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, the force said, with Oliwier's family informed about the development on Friday.
