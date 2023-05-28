Gainsborough: Body pulled from River Trent confirmed as missing teen
- Published
A boy who was found dead in the River Trent in Lincolnshire on Friday has been named by police as 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska.
He was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening.
Lincolnshire Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for HM Coroner.
Tributes to Oliwier have been laid in the area.
The Lincolnshire force has asked any further tributes are placed on a grassy area next to the Trent Port pub.
A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Oliwier's family at this incredibly difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected."
The force has asked people not to speculate about how or why Oliwier died.
The searches on Friday included an underwater team and officers scouring the banks, police said.
A vigil saw about 100 people line the Flood Road bridge on Thursday evening.
Speaking on Thursday, Supt Phil Baker praised the "enormous support" shown by the local community.
