Burwell farmhouse badly damaged in blaze, say firefighters
- Published
A farmhouse has been badly damaged and three outbuildings destroyed in a fire in Lincolnshire.
Fire crews were sent to the blaze in Burwell, near Louth, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was an electrical fault. It added the farmhouse was 70% damaged in the fire.
There were no reports of any injuries in the blaze.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.