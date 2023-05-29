Red Arrows get display licence for 2023 season
The Red Arrows have received their display licence for the 2023 season.
Each year the Reds - who are based at RAF Waddington - have to go through a rigorous assessment to be granted Public Display Authority (PDA).
They will be performing at 60 displays in the UK and abroad, beginning on Friday and ending in October.
Sqn Ldr Tom Bould, known as Red 1, said he was "immensely proud" to get the sign off.
Once the Lincolnshire-based team is granted their PDA, pilots change from their green coveralls, used during training, into their more well-known red flying suits, which are worn throughout the busy display season.
Now in his third year as team leader, Sqn Ldr Bould said: "It's especially pleasing to achieve this feat [PDA] in a shortened work-up period; the team usually has longer to train but only concluded its 2022 season in December, due to our return from a very successful tour to the Gulf and Egypt."
'Wowed'
Flt Lt Richard Walker is one of the new pilots on the team and is hoping to inspire the next generation of RAF men and women.
He said: "The Red Arrows was one of the major influences in my youth. I was interested in aeroplanes and wanted to learn to fly.
"I remember watching the Red Arrows as a child and being wowed by what they were doing. I am hoping that I can now do that for kids out there that want to join the air force in whatever role."
The Red Arrows' first show is at the Midlands Air Festival on Friday.
The team has been displaying since 1965. To date, the Reds have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.
