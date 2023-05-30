Oliwier Kaczmarowski: Tributes and fundraising after boy found in river
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old Lincolnshire boy whose body was found in the River Trent last week.
Oliwier Kaczmarowski was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough on 22 May.
Lincolnshire Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for HM Coroner.
Dozens of flowers and candles have been placed by the bridge and a number of fundraising events have been launched to support his family.
A football match is taking place at the town's Gainsborough Trinity football ground on Sunday.
One of the organisers, Buster Dickinson, said the club had offered the stadium for free.
"As a parent, the worst thing imaginable is losing one of your children, especially at such a young age," he said.
"I think it has really got into people's hearts and I think they can relate and just want to do what they can to help out the family."
A vigil by the bridge was attended by around 100 people last Thursday.
Friends and family are urging people to decorate buildings in the town green, which was Oliwier's favourite colour, in tribute to the teenager.
An online fundraising campaign has been set up by his best friend which aims to raise £7,000 for his family.
Organiser Kane said on the web page: "This cruel and tragic event has shook the local community, with an entire town feeling the loss of our beloved friend.
"Due to the sudden nature of these circumstances, I am wanting to support Oliwier's family and remove any financial burdens they may face so they can devote their time to remembering Oliwier and healing during such a difficult time."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.