Market Rasen: Three raids in 15 minutes may be linked, say police
Break-ins at three stores in the Market Rasen area earlier may be connected, police have revealed.
The first was reported at 03:32 BST on Wednesday, when raiders smashed a door at Boots in Queen Street, Market Rasen, and fled with "high-value perfume".
Five minutes later, the Post Office in Gainsborough Road, Middle Rasen, was damaged, with cigarettes stolen.
At 03:47 BST, two men left the Post Office in Main Street, Normanby-by-Spital, after being disturbed.
Following the Middle Rasen burglary, a "dark coloured" Audi was seen leaving in the direction of Gainsborough, officers said.
Meanwhile, two men were seen driving away from the scene of the third incident in a black car. It was heading towards Lincoln on the A15, Lincolnshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said: "We are currently treating these incidents as linked, but we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses."
Inquiries are continuing, they added.
