Health chief Van-Tam to chair Lincolnshire Football Association
- Published
England's former deputy chief medical officer Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has been appointed as chair of the Lincolnshire Football Association.
"JVT" became known for delivering Covid updates in light-hearted ways - often using football analogies.
The Boston United supporter will take on the voluntary role from 1 July.
He replaces Grahame Lyner, who stepped down from the not-for-profit governing body of Lincolnshire grassroots football after 13 years in the role.
The Lincolnshire Football Association said it had more than 1,800 teams and 30,000 players under its banner, stretching across one of the largest geographical counties in the country.
Prof Van-Tam was knighted in 2022 along with England's chief medical officer Prof Sir Chris Whitty. They both became household names due to their regular appearances on televised Covid-19 briefings.
Prof Van-Tam described his appointment as an "honour" and pledged to ensure football in the county "continues to grow and develop".
"Football has been a big part of my life since childhood as a participant, a fan and now as a parent whose children play football in Lincolnshire," he said.
"Participation in sport has a positive impact on our communities and for those individuals involved supports health, fitness and wellbeing and teaches teamwork, leadership and confidence."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.