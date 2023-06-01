Spalding man jailed for threatening to share teen's intimate photos
- Published
A man has been jailed for threatening to send intimate images of a "very vulnerable" teenager to her family.
Toby Dawson, 25, of Spalding, was sentenced on Wednesday at Lincoln Crown Court to 26 months' imprisonment.
He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and threatening to disclose intimate material.
After the case, Lincolnshire Police said the victim had endured "an incredibly distressing" ordeal.
Dawson also forced his victim to keep an open phone line to him at all times and regularly made degrading comments towards her, the court was told. The abuse happened between 22 February and 4 April this year.
PC David Russell, of Lincolnshire Police, praised the victim for her "bravery and cooperation".
He said: "I am very pleased with the outcome of this investigation and would like to thank the victim's social worker for her efforts in safeguarding this very vulnerable teen through what has been an incredibly distressing time in her life."
