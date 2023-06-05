Tributes paid to Lincoln barber who raised more than £1m for charity
Tributes have been paid following the death of a "local legend" who helped to raise more than £1m for charity.
Frank Connell ran a barber's shop on Burton Road in Lincoln for more than 50 years and, along with his friend Joe Cooke, supported a host of good causes.
Rachel London, whose photography business is next to Mr Connell's shop, described him as "one in a million".
"He is just going to leave such a big gap in the community because of everything he did," she said.
Over the years, the fundraising partnership supported a host of projects, including raising money for disabled facilities at Lincoln United's football ground, supporting homeless people and funding overseas trips for war veterans.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Ms London, who is compiling a book of people's memories of Mr Connell, said: "Raising over £1m for charity is incredible - all Frank was about was helping other people."
He was also very much "part of the furniture" in Burton Road, according to Ms London, and could often be seen sitting outside his shop reading his paper and talking to everyone who passed by.
"Now that he has passed away I can see the outpouring of love online - he is just going to leave such a big gap in the community because of everything he did," she added.
In a Facebook post over the weekend, Mr Cooke wrote: "My best friend, my fundraising partner, the demon barber of Burton Road, friend and supporter to so many people, sadly passed away this morning.
"Thoughts are with Liz and his family. Frank you are a legend! RIP my dear friend. Love you brother xx."
Another tribute read: "Burton Road won't be the same. Such an incredibly lovely man to have as a neighbour."
Others described Mr Connell as one of the kindest people they had ever met and a "hero" to so many charities.
"He was a delightful man and he will be missed," Lynne Ingles told the BBC.
