Lincoln murder arrest after man, 66, dies in street assault
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Lincoln.
Emergency services were called to Gaunt Street at about 23:10 BST on Monday to reports a 66-year-old man had been assaulted, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force said the man had suffered a suspected head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man arrested nearby on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, a spokesperson added.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken in the area between 19:30 on Monday and 00:30 on Tuesday to come forward.
