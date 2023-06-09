Hope Starsmore: Skegness driver sentenced over student crash death
A driver who caused the death of a student after she swerved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into her car has been sentenced.
Hope Starsmore, 20, died in hospital after the collision on the A158 near Skegness in October 2020.
Rebecca Porter, 34, who was convicted of causing death by careless driving following a trial was made the subject of a 12-month community order.
She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Porter, who was also banned from driving for seven years, was driving to her job as a teaching assistant when she swerved violently around a van on the same side of the road as it indicated to turn right, crashing into Ms Starsmore's vehicle.
Porter, who had just dropped off her young son at nursery, had suffered a dizzy spell shortly before the collision and was faced with an emergency situation after coming round, the court heard.
Louis Mably KC, for the prosecution, said Porter was left in a position where she either steered to the left, braked heavily and possibly collided with the back of the van, or swerved violently into the oncoming carriageway and into Hope's path."
'Beautiful person'
Her defence barrister Andrew Vout KC said: "It was the manoeuvre of someone who had been unconscious.
"She wishes more than anything else in the world she could go back and change what happened that day [and] has not driven a car since that day and has vowed never to drive again."
Ms Starsmore, who was described by her family as a "beautiful person", had just started a course in medical science and was making only her second trip to Nottingham Trent University with her boyfriend and brother, who both suffered serious injuries in the crash.
She had wanted to become a paramedic so she could help others, the court was told.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Nigel Godsmark KC said the jury found Porter had made a "bad manoeuvre" after coming round, and placed her driving in the lowest sentencing category of momentary inattention.
"I have no doubt that you truly and deeply regret her death and think about this every day and to some degree continue to torture yourself," the judge told her.
However, he said: "The greater torture lies with Hope's family and friends [and] the pain that they suffer will long outlast your own."
The judge told Porter he did not intend to "compound tragedy upon tragedy", adding that "no sentence I can pass will turn the clock back".
"As I told the jury in summing up, there are no bad people in this case," he said.
Family 'ripped apart'
In a victim impact statement, Ms Starsmore's parents Peter and Helen, who previously challenged a decision to drop the case, said their daughter's death had left them broken.
"Every day is hard - every day I wake up knowing my baby girl isn't coming home," Mrs Starsmore said.
"Our family has been ripped apart. I just want Hope back.
"I don't think I will ever recover. Losing a child is the worse thing ever."
