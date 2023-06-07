Louth crash: Driver killed in A16 collision
A man has died after his car was involved in a collision near Louth.
Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 00:45 BST on Wednesday on the A16 Grimsby Road.
Officers said the driver of the silver Rover 75, a man believed to be in his 20s, died and his family have been informed.
The road remains closed to enable police to investigate the circumstances of the incident and it is expected to reopen later.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
