Death of man found in Boston no longer suspicious, say police
The death of a man whose body was found in Boston last month is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.
The 46-year-old man was found dead at a house on Maud Street on 13 April.
A 68-year-old man and 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.
A man, 42, has been arrested on suspicion of disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner. He has been released on bail.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Following a thorough investigation, which has included a post mortem and interviews with a number of people, we have determined that the death of a 46-year-old man in Maud Street, Boston, was not suspicious."
They added a file would be prepared for the coroner.
