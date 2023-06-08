Direct Grimsby to London trains could return, says transport secretary
- Published
A direct train service to London from Grimsby via Market Rasen could return, the transport secretary has said.
Mark Harper was responding to a question in Parliament from Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough.
Sir Edward said he had been campaigning for the return of the service, along with Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers, for decades.
Mr Harper told the Commons he hoped the service would return in the next timetable change.
Sir Edward, who marks his 40th year as an MP on Friday, said: "Under the old British Rail, we used to have a direct train to London from Grimsby and the constituency of my honourable friend the Member for Cleethorpes (Martin Vickers) through Market Rasen."
He said he had been campaigning for it to be reinstated for 40 years.
"Sometimes I wander down from my home in the Wolds and wait forlornly on the platform at Market Rasen, but the train never comes."
A daily through train service operated between Cleethorpes and London King's Cross via Grimsby, Market Rasen and Lincoln Central until the late 1980s.
Sir Edward asked Mr Harper if he would "oblige an old campaigner" and "give us our train back".
Responding, the secretary of state congratulated him on his 40 years of service to the House.
"This campaign may be coming to a successful conclusion," he said.
"We hope to be able to implement the change in the next timetable update."
He said the transport minister was working "carefully to ensure that none of the things that have hitherto stopped it will prevent it from happening this time".
