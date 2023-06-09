Manslaughter charge over Philip Woods' death in Lincoln
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a grandfather in Lincoln.
Philip Woods, 66, was found injured in Gaunt Street on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Krystian Skowronski, of Gaunt Street, Lincoln, was arrested the same evening and has since been detained in custody.
The 32-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and affray and is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Wood's family previously described him as a "beloved dad and grandad".
