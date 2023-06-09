Cleethorpes Bagpipe collector smashes own world record
A bagpipe enthusiast has smashed his own world record for the largest collection of the instruments after doubling his haul to more than 200.
Daniel Fleming, from Cleethorpes, began collecting in 1973 after he was given his first set by his late father.
In 2013 he set the record with 105 bagpipes, and over the last ten years has boosted that to 210 sets.
He said his fear of losing the record had driven him to keep going, adding that he had "wonderful neighbours".
The 60-year-old, originally from Arbroath, said: "I don't know whether someone has 105 or indeed 106 sets, hence why I have still kept collecting.
"I sincerely hope that someone hasn't got more than 210, I very much doubt it."
He said he is awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records that he still holds the title for the largest collection of bagpipes.
Mr Fleming has recently been appointed as the Mayor of Hull's personal piper and also regularly entertains visitors at Cleethorpes beach with his playing.
Asked about people's reactions to his passion, he joked: "I have got wonderful neighbours and it's wonderful that they applaud me at three o'clock in the morning when I'm finishing playing.
"I'm not sure what they are shouting, I hope it's 'more'."
His wife, Jane, said she had hoped he "might just sell a few" sets of bagpipes after he set the record in 2013, adding that "he didn't have that many when I first met him".
Asked about the noise she said: "He does do lots of practising and it's not too bad, you can't really hear it is he's at the front of the house and I'm at the back of the house with the radio on."
