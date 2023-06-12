Lincoln: Public events for planned city relief road
A final series of public information events about a £212m Lincolnshire road project are due to take place later.
The new dual carriageway will link the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a ring road around the city.
Work is expected to start in November 2025, with the road opening three years later.
The events will allow people to find out more about the road's design, Lincolnshire County Council said.
Councillor Richard Davies said: "This will be the final set of engagement events before our members make a final decision about whether to submit this alignment and route design for planning in the autumn, so we encourage anyone interested in the project to attend. "During these drop-ins, our project team will be on-hand to answer any questions about the new road's final design, including environmental mitigation measures; construction plans; and walking, cycling and horse riding routes."
The sessions will take place from 12 June at various locations around the city.
Details are on the county council's website.
