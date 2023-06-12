Philip Woods: Manslaughter accused appears in court

Philip Woods with his dog PoppyLincolnshire Police
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a grandfather who died following an assault in Lincoln.

Philip Woods, 66, was found in Gaunt Street on 5 June. He had suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Krystian Skowronski, 32, of Gaunt Street, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with manslaughter and affray.

He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 10 July.

