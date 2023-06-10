Denton: Teenage girl killed in crash as driver arrested
A 17-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in crashed in Lincolnshire.
Police said the teenager was a passenger in a grey Hyundai I30 which crashed just after 22:50 BST on Friday, on Belvoir Road, Denton.
She died at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old-man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody where he is being questioned by police.
Two other people who were in the vehicle at the time of the collision received medical treatment.
Police said the car was travelling from Woolsthorpe towards Denton at the time of the incident and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
