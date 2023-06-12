Warning after giant hole discovered on Mablethorpe beach
The Coastguard has issued a warning after a huge hole had to be filled in on a Lincolnshire beach.
The 6ft (1.8m) deep hole, which was 7ft (2.1m) long, was found on Sunday at Mablethorpe beach.
It follows a sand hole collapse at nearby Anderby Creek in April, which saw a boy trapped up to his neck after the hole he was digging collapsed.
The Coastguard said the latest hole "posed an immediate danger of collapse" and was filled in with shovels.
A spokesperson said: "We're not telling people they shouldn't build sandcastles or dig holes, but to please consider size and location of the hole, as the larger it is the higher the chances it may collapse."
The Coastguard also warned beachgoers the amount of time it would take to dig someone out of a hole was the same as the time taken to dig it in the first place.
"Think, if it took you two hours to dig a hole, that's how long it can take for someone to dig you out," it said.
The rescue service also asked people to fill in holes after they have been dug "to avoid any danger to someone else."
