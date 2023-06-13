Volunteers sought for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire air ambulance
Volunteers are being sought for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA), which had its busiest ever year in 2022.
The charity is looking for volunteers to take on a variety of roles, including fundraising, events and retail.
Kate Kerrigan, from the charity, said they were "fully reliant on all the amazing work our volunteers do".
"We are grateful for whatever support we can get," she said.
Ms Kerrigan, who is the charity's volunteering manager, said there was no minimum number of hours required and the roles would fit around someone's availability.
"We cover a large geographical area - with it being Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire- so the more the merrier," she added.
The charity is also hosting a number of summer fundraising events, including an It's a Knockout-style event in Cleethorpes on 2 July and a Peak District Ultra Challenge on 8 July.
The LNAA, which flew around 1,620 missions last year, and attends on average four potentially life-saving missions a day, said as a charity, it relied on the efforts of volunteers in raising both awareness and funds "for our critical life-saving work".
