Lincolnshire solar farm plans on display
- Published
Plans for a large-scale solar farm in Lincolnshire have gone on public display.
The Tillbridge Solar project, between Gainsborough and Lincoln, could generate enough energy to power up to 300,000 homes.
As part of the public consultation process, the plans are being shown at a series of in-person events.
The first takes place at Glentworth Village Hall on Wednesday between 14:30 and 19:00 BST.
Tillbridge Solar is one of four large-scale projects proposed for the West Lindsey area of Lincolnshire, with two crossing into parts of Nottinghamshire.
Due to their size and predicted generating capacity, the proposed farms are classified as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).
As such, they are managed by the government's Planning Inspectorate rather than local planning officials.
According to the developers, the site would cover an area of 1,400 hectares (3,459 acres), with the electricity generated connected to the National Grid's Cottam substation in Nottinghamshire.
Opponents have voiced concerns about the scale and number of proposed farms and their impact on the countryside and rural communities.
One senior councillor previously said Lincolnshire was being used as a dumping ground for green energy projects that benefit other parts of the country.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.