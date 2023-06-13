Lincoln man charged with raping teenage girl
A man has been charged with raping a teenage girl at a business in Lincoln.
The girl reported she was sexually assaulted at premises in Burton Road at around 17:30 BST on Saturday 10 June, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers arrested Waheed Ali, of Boultham Avenue, Lincoln, at around 09:00 BST the following day.
Mr Ali, 28, was charged on Monday evening and was remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, officers said.
The teenager was believed to have known the suspect, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
