New multimillion-pound mental health facility opens in Lincoln
Two new multimillion-pound mental health wards have opened in Lincoln.
The wards in Peter Hodgkinson Centre, which is based at Lincoln County Hospital, cost £25m in total and each have 19 en-suite bedrooms.
They also contain multi-purpose community areas and outside spaces for patients and their visitors.
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) said the wards would help patients "experiencing a crisis in their mental health".
Patients, carers, staff and university students had helped to design the new facility, the trust said.
Kevin Lockyer, chair of LPFT, said: "They have been deeply involved in everything from construction to room layouts and colour choices to furniture options.
"These two wards will help us provide the best possible care for people when they need it most."
Gary Hillary, a peer support worker at the trust, said: "It's been great to use my own lived experience from using services to help build and shape the project.
"For me, it helped increase my self esteem as I felt like I was giving back to services which have supported me so well.
"It has been a real privilege to be involved in creating such a great space."
A time capsule has been buried to celebrate the opening of the service.
The capsule contains artwork from current patients and staff, and the trust hopes it will be opened by patients in 100 years' time.
