£300m RAF Scampton innovation plan backed by science minister
- Published
The science minister has said he would support a £300m regeneration scheme for an ex-RAF station in Lincolnshire which is now set to become an asylum centre.
The Home Office plans to convert the RAF Scampton site into a migrant camp for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.
But Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh said a recent plan to revive the site fitted a call for innovation schemes.
The science minister said he would support the plan when "the refugee issue is sorted".
Conservative MP Sir Edward has fought to prevent the former home of the Red Arrows and the Dambusters being used to house asylum seekers.
Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said: "The government has recently launched a call for space infrastructure projects and West Lindsey District Council has proposed plans at RAF Scampton, part of a £300m levelling up deal."
He asked: "What is the logic of one part of government talking about levelling up and innovation and the other part of government putting a migrant camp in the middle of it, preventing all this infrastructure?"
Science Minister George Freeman said while he could not comment on Home Office plans for refugees, he said he wanted to pay tribute to the work of Scampton Holdings Limited and its "very, very innovative proposal for the regeneration of that site with a whole raft of facilities including in innovation support".
Mr Freeman added: "I look forward very much in due course, once the refugee issue is sorted, to being able to come up and support him in taking it forward."
The first group of 200 asylum seekers to be moved into temporary accommodation at the former station is understood to be due to arrive in mid-August.
