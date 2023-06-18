Car flips over into water-filled ditch in Cowbridge
A car landed on its roof in a water-filled dyke after flipping over in a crash involving another vehicle, police said.
The Hyundai iX20 went into a ditch on Boston Road in Cowbridge at about 14:45 BST on Friday after a collision with a Volkswagen Golf.
A man and a woman in the Hyundai were taken to hospital.
The driver of the other car was not injured.
Lincolnshire Police has asked for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact officers.
