Anwick crash: Girl, 2, and man killed as lorry and car collide
A two-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man have died after a lorry and a car crashed in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called after a blue Nissan Qashqai collided with the lorry in Main Road, Anwick, at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.
The Nissan driver and passenger were killed, Lincolnshire Police said.
A police spokesperson added: "Their family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time."
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
