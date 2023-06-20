Plans for historic Louth department store approved
Plans to split an historic former department store into four new business units have been approved.
Eve and Ranshaw, in Louth, closed in February after more than 240 years of trading.
Following its closure site owner Marcus Sandwith applied to divide the premises into smaller units, with the application approved on Thursday.
He said he believed the plans would both preserve the building's appearance and help boost the town's economy.
In the application, he said: "The proposed alterations to 1 Market Place, Louth, will provide four tenancies and contribute to the local economy while preserving the character and appearance of the Grade II listed building."
Eve and Ranshaw was first established in 1781 and used to be one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one of the site's new tenants could be Loungers, owners of The Cosy Club.
Earlier this year, the company shared plans to open a bar and cafe named The Alfredo Lounge in the property in early October.
