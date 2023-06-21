Lincolnshire Show under way for the 138th time
Up to 60,000 visitors are expected to visit the Lincolnshire Showground over the next two days as the 138th Lincolnshire Show takes place.
The event has promoted farming, food and rural life since 1869.
Commuters in Lincoln have been warned to plan ahead, with part of the A15 north of the city closed to all but show traffic.
Show director, Andrew Reed, said: "The marquees are up, machinery is on site and the show rings look fantastic."
Organised by Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), the show aims to educate people about food, farming and the countryside.
LAS said visitors would be able to navigate the showground using a phone app, which could be downloaded free on smartphones.
A hop on bus service had put in place which would leave Lincoln Central bus station at 08:30 BST and run every 15 minutes in both directions throughout both days, they added.
In a statement officials said the show's original objectives of the "furtherance, welfare and progress of the agricultural Industry and all professions, trades and crafts connected therewith", were "more important now than ever".
The event was run online in 2020 and cancelled altogether in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
