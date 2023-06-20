Murder probe after girl, 2, killed in Anwick lorry crash
A murder investigation has been launched after a toddler died in a car crash alongside a 35-year-old man.
Oria Henry, two, was travelling in a Nissan Qashqai driven by Ashley Henry when it collided with a lorry in Anwick, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.
The pair, from Leicester, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating Oria's death as murder and that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the crash.
No arrests have been made.
A force spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."
The lorry driver survived the crash, which took place at about 14:45 BST.
Police have appealed for anyone with information which may assist with the investigation to come forward.
