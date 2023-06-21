Plans for RAF Kirton in Lindsey to be site of 350 new homes
Plans to build 350 homes on a former RAF base in North Lincolnshire have been submitted.
RAF Kirton in Lindsey was used in World War One and World War Two but the air force ceased military operations at the site in 2014, planning documents said.
Planning permission for 302 homes on the land was granted in 2018 but lapsed without any work taking place.
Developer LandIS has published fresh plans for housing and a commercial building at the site.
The 13.5-hectare site was sold by the Ministry of Defence more than a decade ago, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Buildings at the site, including military homes, community facilities and storage sheds, are in a state of disrepair, according to planning documents.
There is also a Grade II-listed operations building and a listed control tower on the land.
In a statement, the developers said the proposals would provide family homes on a brownfield site and that their plans "will bring betterment to the area and will positively add to the housing offer in Kirton in Lindsey".
