Oria Henry: Mother's tribute to 'precious' toddler killed in crash
- Published
The mother of a toddler who died in a lorry crash has said the pain of losing her daughter was "indescribable".
Oria Henry, two, was killed when a Nissan Qashqai driven by her father Ashley Henry, 35, collided with an HGV in Anwick, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.
Police have launched a murder investigation into the girl's death.
Oria's mother Rachael Leader, from Leicester, said she would "cherish each and every moment" she spent with the "beautiful" toddler.
'Touched the hearts of many'
In a statement released through Lincolnshire Police, she said: "I'm so sorry your precious life was taken from you.
"You gave me so much light sweetheart, so much love and so much happiness.
"You had the most beautiful smile and gorgeous curly hair. You touched the hearts of many Oria and I'm so incredibly proud to be your mummy.
"I miss you so much. Whilst the pain of losing you is indescribable, I will turn it into purpose, for you and for us."
Ms Leader, who is believed to have been separated from Mr Henry, previously said on social media that Oria spent the weekend in Skegness with her father before her death.
The Nissan crashed into a lorry on Main Road, Anwick, at 14:45 BST on Father's Day.
Both Oria and Mr Henry were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police opened a murder investigation into the toddler's death on Tuesday and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the collision.
