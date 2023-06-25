Frampton: Woman arrested as man found with multiple wounds

Police jacketPA Media
A man in his 40s suffered "puncture wounds", police say.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident, police have said.

Police were called to a property in Middlegate Road West in Frampton near Boston at 05:30 BST on Sunday.

The man, in his 40s, suffered "multiple injuries" and was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition.

Lincolnshire Police said the man had "several puncture wounds".

The woman remains in custody, as enquiries continue.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.