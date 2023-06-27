Boston: Police seek boy, 16, over serious assault
- Published
Police are trying to find a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boston.
Police were called to a property in Middlegate Road West, in Frampton near Boston, at 05:30 BST on Sunday.
The man, in his 40s, suffered "multiple injuries" and was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition, police said.
Officers are not naming the boy they wish to speak to, but said he has connections to the Peterborough area.
Lincolnshire Police said they believed people in the area would know the boy they are trying to locate and urged him to give himself up.
"Our message directly to him and anyone who may be helping him to evade our officers is that they should be aware of the trouble they could find themselves in by actively hiding," a spokesperson said.
The force said the victim of the assault suffered "several puncture wounds" and remained in a serious, but stable condition in hospital.
An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday has been released on bail.
