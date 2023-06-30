Dambusters leader's goddaughter opposes Scampton asylum plan
The goddaughter of Sq Ldr Guy Gibson, who led the Dambusters raids from RAF Scampton in 1943, says using it as an asylum centre will "sully its history".
The Home Office plans to convert the former Lincolnshire RAF station into a camp, housing up to 2,000 asylum seekers at any one time.
Lynne Cox, 79, said she was strongly opposed to the move.
In May, a Home Office spokesperson said using surplus military sites was "more affordable for taxpayers".
Mrs Cox said "I do feel for the refugees that need to be housed, but this is not the place for them,".
Local council leaders have applied for a judicial review into the move, fearing it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project at the site.
Historians have also objected to the government's plans for the site due to its links with the Dambusters squadron.
Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, which targeted three German dams on 16 and 17 May 1943.
In an interview with the BBC, Mrs Cox said it was vital to "preserve the memory of those courageous men and women who gave their all for their country and not sully it all with housing refugees".
She said Sq Ldr Gibson became her godfather in 1944 after becoming friends with her mother when her first husband was based with him at Scampton.
Her mother Beryl, known as Dell, was married to Francis John Haydon who was known as Ian. Both are mentioned in Guy Gibson's memoir "Enemy Coast Ahead".
"I would like to put my name to the save Scampton plight and, as a goddaughter of Guy Gibson, put some credibility to the campaign," she said.
"I am only doing this in the hope that my connection to the heroes of Scampton will have a small impetus to saving it from destruction," she added.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in 2018 that RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, would be closed as part of cost-saving measures.
Commenting in May, a Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats, while helping reduce the use of costly hotels.
"Not only are these sites more affordable for taxpayers, but they are also more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built, safe and secure accommodation they provide."
The Administrative Court will consider whether to grant permission for a judicial review at a hearing on 12 and 13 July.
