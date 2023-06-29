BBC local radio: Lincolnshire MPs urge bosses to rethink cuts
- Published
Five Lincolnshire MPs have written to the BBC's director general to voice their concerns over proposed cuts to local radio.
The BBC wants its 39 local stations to share more programmes as part of a plan to modernise services across England.
Conservative MPs Sir John Hayes, Sir Edward Leigh, Karl McCartney, Matt Warman and Caroline Johnson have called on BBC bosses to reconsider.
The BBC said all 39 stations would continue to provide local programming.
In an open letter to Director General Tim Davie, the MPs said: "We are writing as the Members of Parliament for Lincolnshire to share our concerns about the cuts being made by the BBC to the local radio services which are enjoyed by so many of our constituents.
"The proposal to merge much of the content on BBC Radio Lincolnshire with that from other stations, including BBC Radio Humberside, will mean the diminution of a distinctive local service."
The MPs said the changes, which include moving resources from local radio to digital output, would see "less pertinent" coverage of news and current affairs on air and a wealth of local knowledge being lost with the axing of long-standing presenters.
"As is typical in largely rural areas, the radio plays an important part in linking and informing communities," the MPs said, adding that the significance of this was "amplified" by the county having a higher percentage of people who were older than the national average.
"We know that many older people regard their local radio station as a lifeline, and so changes which will inevitably make the service less familiar risk isolating people who are unlikely to move online," they added.
Sir Edward, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, previously said BBC Radio Lincolnshire played "a key role" in times of emergency, providing vital information during severe weather events, flooding and the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the plans would "inevitably dilute the station's local identity and have a negative effect upon its ability to adequately cover local issues".
Earlier this month, local staff walked out on a 48-hour strike in protest at changes to the output and the director general appeared before a House of Commons committee.
Mr Davie defended the proposed cuts as being "the right thing", but acknowledged they were "very difficult and unpopular".
A number of MPs have previously written to Mr Davie raising concerns about the proposals, including a 26 cross-party Yorkshire MPs.
In response, a BBC spokesperson said: "We are passionate about serving local communities but local radio is just one of the ways we reach our audiences. We want to modernise our local services so that however licence fee payers choose to get their local information, we'll be there across radio, television and online for many years to come."
The broadcaster has been approached for comment regarding the letter from the MPs in Lincolnshire.
