Man who smashed Grantham A&E doors with baseball bat jailed
- Published
A man who used a baseball bat to smash glass doors at a hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) department after threatening a nurse has been jailed.
Fred Robinson, who was also armed with a knife, had to be Tasered by police after he turned up at Grantham A&E.
He had threatened a nurse on the phone when she intervened in a conversation with his relative after he became abusive, Lincolnshire Police said.
At Lincoln Crown Court, he was jailed for 14 months after admitting affray.
Police said Robinson, 26, of The Grange, Grantham, arrived at the ambulance entrance to A&E shortly after 19:30 BST on 22 April.
He pulled out a baseball bat from his backpack, and hit and kicked the glass doors while shouting and swearing.
'Despicable actions'
Hospital staff had to evacuate patients to a place of safety.
When police arrived, Robinson threw the bat at officers before they used Tasers to detain him.
Robinson also admitted possession of a knife, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.
DC Stewart Humm, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "He [Robinson] put the staff and public attending that hospital in fear by his actions, which is particularly despicable considering that the patients there are at their most vulnerable."
