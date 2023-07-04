Safety warning after Skegness paddleboarders blown offshore
The RNLI has warned people about water safety after two paddleboarders who had been blown offshore needed to be rescued by a lifeguard.
Strong winds had pushed the women about a quarter of a mile (400m) outside the red and yellow flags in the sea off Skegness at about 11:40 BST on Sunday.
Lifeguard Isaac Banham, 17, said the pair had flipped from their boards and could not make it back to the beach.
The RNLI urged people to check winds and offshore conditions.
Isaac paddled out to the women using a rescue board and brought the pair back to safety during the weekend operation.
Taryne-Rose Cullen, from the charity, said anyone using paddleboards should follow safety measures such as wearing a buoyancy aid, wearing the correct board leash and taking a phone in a waterproof case.
She said offshore winds were "unpredictable" and beachgoers could "keep an eye out for the orange windsock on lifeguarded beaches to see which way the wind is blowing."
