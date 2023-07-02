Lincolnshire boy, 11, takes on 'epic' beach-clean challenge
An 11-year-old boy is taking on a challenge to pick litter from 24 beaches in 24 hours to raise money for charity.
Max, from Lincolnshire, is undertaking the challenge in aid of a shark and marine conservation charity.
In a similar challenge last year, the youngster raised £1,000.
Starting near Skegness, his litter-pick will take him to beaches in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire before finishing in Scarborough on Monday.
Max told BBC Radio Humberside he was inspired after seeing television presenter Steve Backshall on his Ocean stage tour.
He said he wanted to help "clean up the seas" and raise money in the process.
His dad Steve, who is accompanying Max, said he was very proud of his son's efforts.
"Max started doing beach cleans in 2018 and has to date raised about £4,000 for charity," he said.
"He likes to do something every year but this is a bit of an epic," he added.
He said it was unlikely they would get much sleep during the challenge but added that they had lots of snacks to keep them going.
Max is raising money for the Bite-Back Shark and Marine Conservation charity and has set up a fundraising page if people wish to donate.
As for the litter collected during the challenge, Max said as much as possible would be recycled.
