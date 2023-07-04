Rauceby: Six weeks of disruption as road is repaired
- Published
Motorists can expect six weeks of overnight closures and a lengthy diversion as a major road is rebuilt.
Works affecting a stretch of the A153 around Rauceby will begin on Monday 24 July.
The section will be closed from 19:00 BST to 06:00 BST, excluding weekends, states Lincolnshire County Council.
Senior councillor Richard Davies said repairs were needed before deterioration of the road "gets any worse".
Councillor Davies, the authority's executive member for highways, added: "We'll be reconstructing the A153 near Rauceby using nearly 4,500 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials."
Works will be carried out between Main Street / A153 junction in Wilsford and the A15/A153 Roundabout in Sleaford.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.