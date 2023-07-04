Skegness death: Three arrested on suspicion of murder
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in Skegness.
The body of Charlie McGee Adair, 59, from Northamptonshire, was discovered at about 12:25 BST on Monday on land near the Tesco store in Richmond Drive.
Lincolnshire Police have now launched a murder investigation.
The suspects, two men, aged 32 and 35, and a 36-year-old woman, remain in custody, as does a 63-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender.
The force said the investigation into the circumstances of the man's death was continuing and officers remained at the scene.
