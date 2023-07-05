Boston Council plans 'memorable' Christmas event after criticism
A Lincolnshire council has promised a much-improved Christmas season this year following criticism of its 2022 decorations.
Boston Borough Council came under fire last year over a lack of festive lights and a £20,000 artificial tree.
Plans for 2023 include a four-day event featuring a lights switch-on, a real Christmas tree and live music, as well as market stalls and a "fire garden".
The artificial tree would be relocated, officials said.
It comes after Independent councillors swept to power in the district in May's local elections.
Deputy leader Dale Broughton, who is portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "We are still in the process of working on a comprehensive plan for Boston Christmas Event 2023, but it will most certainly see improvement compared to previous years."
The council said it was engaging with local businesses and community organisations to ensure a "memorable and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike".
The full Christmas schedule would be published once the details had been finalised, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It comes after members of the previous Conservative administration had expressed the town's aspirations to surpass Lincoln in terms of Christmas festivities, following the scrapping of the Lincoln Christmas Market, which attracted record crowds in 2022.
The annual market, which began in 1982, was axed due to concerns about overcrowding.
Announcing plans to call time on the market, City of Lincoln Council said having "so many people in a small area can be uncomfortable" and cutting the event would allow the £260,000 budget to be spread throughout the year.
