Skegness murder inquiry: One held and three released with no further action

Charlie McGhee AdairLincolnshire Police
The body of Charlie McGhee Adair was found on land near a Tesco store in Skegness

Three people arrested after a man's body was found in Skegness have been released with no further action.

The body of Charlie McGhee Adair, 59, from Northamptonshire, was discovered at about 12:25 BST on Monday on land near the Tesco store in Richmond Drive.

Following the discovery two men, aged 35 and 63, were arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lincolnshire Police said all three have since been released.

The force said a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

