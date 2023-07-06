Lincoln police appeal over fatal collision
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Lincoln last month.
The collision took place at the Canwick Hill junction with South Park Avenue at around 18:15 BST on 22 June and involved a Skoda Roomster and an MG ZS.
A man in his 80s, who was in the Roomster, was treated at Lincoln County Hospital, but died of his injuries on 29 June, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage to get in touch.
