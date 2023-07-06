Gainsborough: Body found in River Trent treated as 'unexplained'
- Published
A body has been found in the River Trent in Gainsborough.
Lincolnshire Police said it received reports of the discovery at about 08:10 BST on Thursday.
The force said the incident was currently being treated as "unexplained", with enquiries ongoing.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area while investigation work is carried out, with a police presence expected at the scene for "some time", the force said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.