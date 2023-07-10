Boston vegan food producer bought by Heather Mills' group
- Published
The facilities of a struggling vegan food producer in Lincolnshire have been sold to businesses owned by activist Heather Mills.
Boston-based Plant & Bean, which manufactured plant-based products for Quorn, Princes and Wicked Kitchen, filed for administration in May.
Administrators said the firm's manufacturing site and associated equipment had now been sold.
It has been bought by Vegan Solo and Duo Renovations Ltd.
Like several other businesses in the sector, Plant & Bean experienced significant inflation across its cost base, primarily increases in food and energy prices, administrators said.
The business also suffered from several operational issues stemming from a lack of investment, they added.
It is understood that all 32 staff at the firm were made redundant by the administrators following their appointment, so none would transfer to Mills' company as part of the deal.
However, joint administrator James Clark, from Interpath Advisory, said: "I am delighted to secure a sale of this great facility to someone committed to investing and improving on the great manufacturing capabilities implemented by Plant & Bean."
Mills said she was delighted to have acquired the facilities, "and to keep it as a non-meat factory".
"I am also pleased to try and help the founder of Plant & Bean, who has worked in a similar vein to myself for many decades to drive positive change for the environment, the animals and for the health of the global population," she added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.