Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival: Event defies challenging weather
- Published
A wartime-themed festival has attracted thousands of people despite "challenging weather", organisers said.
About 13,000 people have so far been entertained by the two-day Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival.
Andy Hunter, chair of the organising committee, said the event had "definitely got busier" since it began more than a decade ago.
The festival features shows and reenactments across the weekend, as well as a flypast from the Red Arrows.
Mr Hunter said the wet weather on Saturday had caused a few problems but the event continued as normal with more than 200 military reenactors "camped in the woods".
Last year's event was the first time the festival had been held since the start of the pandemic.
There was also a risk the event was going to be axed due to sensitivities over the war in Ukraine.
