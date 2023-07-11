Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Man killed nine-year-old girl, jury finds
- Published
A man stabbed to death a nine-year-old girl as she played in the street last summer, a jury has concluded.
Lilia Valutyte died from a single stab wound to the chest in Boston on 28 July, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Deividas Skebas was found unfit to plead due to his mental health. In a trial of the facts, the jury determined he had killed Lilia.
The 23-year-old is expected to be sentenced to a hospital order at a later date.
The jury of six men and six women took 30 minutes to make their unanimous decision on Tuesday afternoon.
Lilia was playing with a hula hoop in Fountain Lane in the Lincolnshire town, outside the shop where her mother worked, when Skebas stabbed her.
Earlier, prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC, told the the jury: "He thrust the knife straight into her chest and through into her heart."
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of a man running towards Harry Potter fan Lilia before stabbing her and running away.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and an off-duty police officer, Lilia was confirmed dead at 19:11 BST, the court heard.
Police arrested Skebas two days later and found a Sabatier paring knife behind a radiator at his home, which was consistent with the injury suffered by the youngster.
During police interviews, Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, admitted he had stabbed Lilia and identified himself from CCTV.
'Sad case'
Andrew Campbell Tiech KC, representing Skebas, told the jury he could not challenge any of the evidence as he had no instructions.
Addressing the jury before the start of the trial, judge Mrs Justice McGowan DBE told the jury it was a "sad case" but they needed "to put emotion to one side".
She said: "You are not going to be asked to say guilty or not guilty because this is not a normal trial.
"The defendant in this case is seriously mentally ill and he is not here and can't play a proper part in the trial.
"What you are going to be asked to do is not to say whether he is guilty or not guilty but whether he is responsible for the acts."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.