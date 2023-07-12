Sleaford market place revamp plan revealed
A town centre market place and car park could be turned into a public space with flowerbeds and outdoor seating, according to newly submitted plans.
North Kesteven District Council has put forward proposals to revamp the area outside St Deny's Church in Sleaford.
Under the plans, the market, which takes place three times a week, would continue but the car park would shut.
A planning application has been submitted and the council is asking people for their views on the scheme.
Richard Wright, leader of the council, said: "Such a welcoming central space to relax in and enjoy will be of great benefit to the town, socially, culturally and economically."
The proposals would see new paving installed in the Market Place and surrounding footpaths, with lighting to illuminate the war memorial and church.
Two raised beds of plants and new seating areas would be created, with extra space for nearby cafes to put out tables and chairs.
The hut at the entrance to the square would also be removed.
A council spokesperson said parking would be available at Church Lane and Eastgate, with delivery vehicles asked to used the loading bays at Market Place or Market Street.
Market traders would need to unload their vans and cars before parking them elsewhere, they added.
If approved, the council expects the project to be part-funded by a £1m grant from government, with work set to start in spring 2024.
The authority said the market would be relocated elsewhere in the town centre during construction.
