Frank Connell: Hundreds attend funeral for fundraising barber
- Published
More than 200 mourners have paid their respects to a barber who helped raised more than £1m for charity.
Leslie Francis Connell, known as Frank, died in June aged 75.
During his lifetime he and his friend, Joe Cooke, raised money for projects in Lincoln including a tank memorial and supporting war veterans.
Mr Cooke said Mr Connell had done "great things for the city" and he would "miss him terribly because he was my best friend".
The funeral took place at St Nicholas' Church, in Newport, on Monday.
The pair's fundraising supported a host of projects, including raising money for disabled facilities at Lincoln United's football ground, supporting homeless people, funding overseas trips for war veterans and backing the campaign for the Lincoln tank memorial on the Ropewalk roundabout.
The funeral opened with jokes about the congregation needing a haircut before a round of applause rang out when it was mentioned how much Mr Connell had helped raised for charity.
After the service mourners were keen to pay tribute to Mr Connell, who was described as "a wonderful man", "the best barber in Lincoln" and "the kindest man in the world".
One, Daniel Hutchinson, said: "If we can all just do half of what he ever did then Lincoln would be a better place.
"He was a shining example to us all."
Richard Pullen, chairman of the Friends of the Lincoln Tank, said the memorial to the invention and production of the battle tank in World War One "would not be there without Frank".
He added: "He was wonderful. He really was a people person. He always remembered what you were doing. He was such a lovely, lovely man, he really was."
